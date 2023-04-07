Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

