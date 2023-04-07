Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 3,584 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GNR opened at $57.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

