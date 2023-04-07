First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $173,259,000. Amundi raised its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

