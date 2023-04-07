First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

