First Bank & Trust Has $1.81 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Grid

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.29) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

