First Bank & Trust Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after buying an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,405,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.70. The company had a trading volume of 363,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,538. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

