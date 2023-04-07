First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

