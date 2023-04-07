First Bank & Trust Purchases 2,841 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. 3,942,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,480. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 320.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

