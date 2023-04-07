First Bank & Trust Purchases 780 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.