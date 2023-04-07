First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million.

FCCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

