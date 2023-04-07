First Pacific Financial Buys 1,025 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 2,918,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.