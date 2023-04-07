First Pacific Financial Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $280.24. 624,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

