First Pacific Financial Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,771,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 662,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,540. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

