First Pacific Financial Has $760,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,045. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

