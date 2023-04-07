First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.40. The company had a trading volume of 441,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.77.

