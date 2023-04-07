First Pacific Financial Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Price Performance

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.54. 1,586,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

