First Pacific Financial Purchases 44,107 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 616,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

