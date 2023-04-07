First Pacific Financial Purchases 60 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.47. 714,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,056. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.77 and a 200 day moving average of $304.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

