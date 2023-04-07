First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

