First Pacific Financial Sells 443 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF accounts for 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148. The company has a market cap of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

