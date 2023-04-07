First Pacific Financial Sells 79 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

