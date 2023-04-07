First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.75 and last traded at $144.58. 303,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 440,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.78.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2,806.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 217,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

