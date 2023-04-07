First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4,784.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,068. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

