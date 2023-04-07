First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

