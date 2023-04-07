FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 6%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) shares fell 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.63) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 165 ($2.05) in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

