Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

FLNC opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

