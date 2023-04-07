FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FORM opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

Insider Activity

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.