FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $23.07. 2,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

