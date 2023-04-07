FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $25.63 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

