FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

Banner Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Banner by 58.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

