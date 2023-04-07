FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

