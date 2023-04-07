FY2023 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut by DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCBK. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

TCBK opened at $40.98 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

