FY2024 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.