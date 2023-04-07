FY2024 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million.
Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HBCP stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65.
Home Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
