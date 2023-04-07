FY2024 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lowered by DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

OBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $31.92 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $982.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after acquiring an additional 218,120 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Origin Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.