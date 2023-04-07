FY2025 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $12.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.77. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2026 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.92.

Microsoft stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $303.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 117,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,378,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 117,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,936,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 18.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,365 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

