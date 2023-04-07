G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,147.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

