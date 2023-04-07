Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 5.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IT opened at $313.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.