Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $313.75 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

