GateToken 24 Hour Volume Tops $460,924.08 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. GateToken has a market cap of $566.46 million and approximately $460,924.08 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00018749 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.2613542 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $491,565.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

