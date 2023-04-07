Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 61,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 46,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

