Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Generac by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 165,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. 1,412,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $300.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.