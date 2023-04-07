General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,243,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,925. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

