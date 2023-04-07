General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

