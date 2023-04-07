Genworth Financial Inc Has $28.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Genworth Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 12.6% of Genworth Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. 3,973,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,909. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

