Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

GETY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

