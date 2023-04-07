GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

