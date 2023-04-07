Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

