Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 35,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 62,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $83.37. 3,729,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.