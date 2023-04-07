Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Shares Down 4.5%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 40,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 73,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Glass House Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Glass House Brands Stock Up 20.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

