Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.47. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,947 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.