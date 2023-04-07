Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.47. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,947 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

